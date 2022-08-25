Death notices for Aug. 15-23

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 15-23, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Donald Raymond Houston, age 75, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Diane Joyce Golinski, age 74, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Pedro C. Barraza, age 72, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Aug. 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

