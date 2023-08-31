Death notices for Aug. 18-26

North County death notices

Beverly Atkins, age 90, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Aug. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ethel Pricilla Young, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, age 36, of Santa Maria, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gordon Seidel Chapman, age 84, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Edwin Clarence Raminha Jr., age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

William Anthony Zannella, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

John Heiskel Hammond, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

