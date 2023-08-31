Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 31, 2023
Death notices for Aug. 18-26 

Posted: 5:43 am, August 31, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

  • Beverly Atkins, age 90, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Aug. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Ethel Pricilla Young, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, age 36, of Santa Maria, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Gordon Seidel Chapman, age 84, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Edwin Clarence Raminha Jr., age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • William Anthony Zannella, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • John Heiskel Hammond, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

 

