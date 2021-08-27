Death notices for Aug. 20-22

–Death notices for Aug. 20-22, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Simpson, age 71, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Juan Esparza, age 71, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Marshall, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Aug. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

