Death notices for Aug. 29 – Sept. 11

North County death notices

Donna Kingsley, age 88, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Robert Gerfin, age 81, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Johanna Ramona Fernandez, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Elijah Anthony Ott, age 15, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

