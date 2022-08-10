Death notices for Aug. 3-7

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 3-7, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home:

Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7.

All arrangements are in the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related