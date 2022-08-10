Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Death notices for Aug. 3-7 

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 3-7, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.
  • Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
  • Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.
  • Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7.

 

All arrangements are in the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

 

