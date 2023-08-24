Death notices for Aug. 9-21
North County death notices
- Steven Martin, age 71, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Wayne Grothe, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Mary Ann Tison, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- William Henry Mailman, age 73, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Leslie Linda Harrison, age 86, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.