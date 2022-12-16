Death notices for Dec. 13-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 13-14, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Joyce Adams, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Cheryl Irene Hartman, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

