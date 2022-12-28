Death notices for Dec. 14-26

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 14-26, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Amanda Marie Jennings, age 37, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Shirley Lee Radcliff-Bruton, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lura Elaine Muckey, age 29, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Esther Rivas, age 46, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Mary Jane Smith, age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

John William Branum, age 79, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

David Mott Schleppenbach, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Pilar Maria Oltra, age 75, of Bradley, California passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

