Death notices for Dec. 16-22

–Death notices for Dec. 16-22, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dorothy Johnson, age 84, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jeremy Hampton, age 60, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Edward Janis, age 66, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

James Flanagan JR, age 63, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Richard Kennard, age 68, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Barry Lindberg, age 64, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

