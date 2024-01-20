Death notices for Dec. 17 – Jan. 17

North County death notices

Jean Harper, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Carrol Ashman, age 85, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Mount, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Alice Bertram, age 96, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Juan Cruz, age 34, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

John O’Donnell Jr., age 72, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Robert Heneveld, age 80, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Jan. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Paulette Marie Cooks’Jordan, age 63, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Ralph Jerome Larsen, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 17. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

George Hamilton Jensen Jr., age 89, of Templeton, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Donald K. Waller, age 82, passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kathleen Ann Camarena, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

