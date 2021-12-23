Paso Robles News|Friday, December 24, 2021
Death notices for Dec. 18-21 

Posted: 5:45 am, December 23, 2021 by News Staff

North County death notices

–Death notices for Dec. 18-21. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Bernice Bittner age 96 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Dec. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Lucille Bell, age 75, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

