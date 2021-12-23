Death notices for Dec. 18-21

North County death notices

–Death notices for Dec. 18-21. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bernice Bittner age 96 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Dec. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Lucille Bell, age 75, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

