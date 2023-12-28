Death notices for Dec. 18 – 24

North County death notices

Forrest Robertson, age 77, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

David Silva, age 74, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Dena Cornelia Shawen, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Nellie Elizabeth Smith, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Zachary Nigel Sterrett, age 58, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Anthony Joseph Maloney, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

