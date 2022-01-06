Death notices for Dec. 19 – Jan. 2

North County death notices

– Death notices for Dec. 19 – Jan. 2, courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

Jared Tyler Neal, age 36, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Dung Kang Song, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Ryan Randall Rowlett, age 33, of Coalinga passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Susan Handley Amaral, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Reta Jan Messineo, age 69, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Lloyd Lee Summers, age 92, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Joseph Dwight Kuhnle, age 63, of Shandon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Thomas Lee Rosenberg, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Lawrence Michael Olivero, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Eric Vinson, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Henry Peter Barba, age 108, of San Luis Obispo, California passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Etta Cora Lydic, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

