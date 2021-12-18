Death notices for Dec. 2-13

North County death notices

–Death notices for Dec. 10-13. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial.

Elizabeth Vorlicky, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kathleen Bond, age 61, of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Beverly Laureen Clark, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 2.

Ashley Wayne White, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Cinda Lee Barker, age 67, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Todd William Corgill, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10.

John Joseph Laughney, age 66, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Sheila Ruth Lancer, age 8 months, of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec.

James Randall Springer, age 65, of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9.

John J. Mongan, age 72, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6.

Joel Pullen, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Allen Roy Rappuhn Jr, age 48, of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 8.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

