Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Death notices for Dec. 23-28, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Cheryl Conway, age 63, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Dec. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

John Ames, age 75, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Donna Watkins, age 78, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Judith Dees, age 84, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Clarence Burdick, age 80, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

