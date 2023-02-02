Death notices for Dec. 23 – Jan. 31

North County death notices

– North County death notices Dec. 23 – Jan. 31, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Stephen Dooley, age 62, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Keir, age 94, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Jan. 29 In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dorothy Cussins, age 89, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jo Smelcer, age 64, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on Jan. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mr. Elaine Lois Sigurdson, of Hopkins, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Milton John Boyd Jr., age 58, of Pasadena, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

James Robert Cummings, age 100, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jason Christopher Sharp, age 44, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

