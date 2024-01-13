Death notices for Dec. 24 – Jan. 9

North County death notices

Carmen Dolores Bree, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 31, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Ms. Miriam Elaine Rundstrom, age 105, of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 30, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Brenda Ann Taylor, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 4, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Patrick Allen Kelley, age 66, of San Miguel, passed away on Jan. 7, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kent Barnet Terry, age 76, of San Miguel, passed away on Jan. 9, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mrs. Janet Bryan, age 103, of Bakersfield, passed away on Jan. 9, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mary Ellen Hook, age 67, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Dec. 29, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Richard Joseph Haddad, age 89, of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gerald Warren Vandergon, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 29, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Eric Eugene Pearson, age 52, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 2, 2024. Eric was born in Livermore. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

William Sylvester Parilla, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Stella Evelyn Warren, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 9, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media