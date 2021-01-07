Death notices for Dec. 25-Jan. 3

–Death notices for Dec. 25-Jan. 3, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Miguel Angel Nunez, 70, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Dec. 25.

Erick Mauricio Rodriguez Caballerro, 37, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 29.

Mildred Joan D’Avignon, 96, a Fresno resident, passed away on Dec. 31.

Gene Hurley Kaula, 93, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 1.

Anne Maurice Williams, 83, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 1.

Nikki Pauline Zepeda, 52, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 1.

Gustavo Chavez, 80, a Santa Maria resident passed away on Jan. 1.

Barbara June Dellard, 94, a Santa Maria resident passed away on Jan. 3.

David Nicholas Newton, 25, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 3.

All arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

