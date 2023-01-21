Death notices for Dec. 28. – Jan. 18

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 28. – Jan. 18, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Robin Isham, age 68, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Jan. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Laurie Gibson, age 96, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bonnie Romo, age 65, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Robert Keller Jr., age 86, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Jan. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Charles Neville Dunham Sr., age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Laura Thomas, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Robert Fullerton, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Maria Graciela Barrera, age 51, of Shandon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Stewart deRegt, age 94, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jacqueline Joyce Galbreath, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Constance Marie Jerdin, age 65, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Sharon Wardell, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Franklyn Seymour, age 85, of Guadalupe, California passed away on Friday, Jan. 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Daniel Herrera, age 46, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

George Edward Neal, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marileon Barclay, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Belia Enriquez, age 90, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

