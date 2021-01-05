Death notices for Dec. 30- Jan. 3

–Death notices for Dec. 30-Jan. 3, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Esther Freuler-Hartig age 65 a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Linda Rinaldi Berry, age 76, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

William Powers Merrifield, age 79, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 31. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.

Chriselda Elliott, age 85, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Jan. 2. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.

Asa Cooper, age 48, a San Luis Obispo County resident, passed away on Dec. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

