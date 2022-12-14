Death notices for Dec. 6-12

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 6 – 12, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Particia Cathryn Martin, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lynda Lee Doolan, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Walter Vincent Lord, age 93, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

