Death notices for Dec. 6-16

–Death notices for Dec. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Eileen K. Powers, 75, a Templeton resident, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019.

James Lee O’Connor, 77, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

Edward Leroy Gates, 80, a Templeton resident passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

Beatrice A. Gonzalez, 24, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.

Maria Louise Stanley, 64, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Dec. 6, 2019.

Dennis Scott Muth, 53, a Creston resident passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

