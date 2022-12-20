Death notices for Dec. 7-18

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 7-18, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Codie Ray Hampl, age 16, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

