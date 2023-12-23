Death notices for Dec. 8-19

North County death notices

Rodney Saucedo, age 66, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Dolores Butterfield, age 88, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Vicente Hernandez, age 66, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Dec. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial service.

Natalie Anne Curtis, age 17, of San Miguel, passed away on Friday, Dec. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Randall Eugene McNamee, age 61, of Morro Bay, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Erb, age 89, of Templeton, California passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

