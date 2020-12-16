Death notices for Dec. 9-11

–Death notices for Dec. 9-11, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Carlton Allen Pickens Jr., 56. a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 9.

Suzanne Honey Stoughton, 80, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Dec. 10.

Roy Henry Boyce, 88, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 11.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

