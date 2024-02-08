Paso Robles News|Friday, February 9, 2024
Death notices for Feb. 1-4 

Posted: 5:24 am, February 8, 2024 by News Staff

North County death notices

  • David Hill, age 63, a resident of Atascadero passed away on Feb. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Jessie Julia Teixeira, age 81, of Atascadero, California passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Gerald Francis Bales, age 78, of Atascadero, California passed away on Friday, Feb. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Paula Lee Smith, age 80, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

