Death notices for Feb. 1-4

North County death notices

David Hill, age 63, a resident of Atascadero passed away on Feb. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Jessie Julia Teixeira, age 81, of Atascadero, California passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gerald Francis Bales, age 78, of Atascadero, California passed away on Friday, Feb. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Paula Lee Smith, age 80, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

