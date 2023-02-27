Death notices for Feb. 11-21

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Feb. 11-21, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Rose Povero, age 93, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Feb. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Joseph Downey, age 58, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Francis Edward Johnson Jr., age 85, of Cambria, passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Patricia Margaret Gearhart, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jerry Bonnifield, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Marie Elizabeth Henry, age 92, of Carmichael, Calif., passed away on Feb. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Edward David Petersen, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Randall Lewis Mack, age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Paul McEntire, age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Robert Emory Sanford, age 92, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Dylan Valentine Deaser, age 27, of Grover Beach, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

