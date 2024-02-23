Paso Robles News|Friday, February 23, 2024
Death notices for Feb. 16-20
Death notices for Feb. 16-20 

February 23, 2024

  • Lois Franco age 87 a resident of Cambria passed away on Feb. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Conrad Penn, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Caroline Bradshaw, age 81, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Jamie Shores, age 53, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Jamie was born in Norwalk. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Click here for service information.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

