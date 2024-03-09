Death notices for Feb. 20 – March 7

North County death notices

Jamie Shores, age 53, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Jamie was born in Norwalk. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gerald David Main, age 82, of Bradley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Willard John Strong, age 100, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Carol Anne Zvolensky, age 81, of Mendocino, passed away on Monday, March 4. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Evaristo Zendejas, age 96, of Shandon, passed away on Thursday, March 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

