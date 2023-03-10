Death notices for Feb. 26 – March 9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for , courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Robyn Mondo, age 33, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Nancy Medeiros, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Delia Sowell, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on March 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Ervin-Woodke, age 78, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on March 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Alfred Manning Jr., age 92, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on March 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Melissa Davila Reasons, age 56, of San Miguel, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Walter Hurst, age 78, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, March 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Angela Marie Paasch, age 43, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, March 4. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Simona Linda Giovando, age 69, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, March 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Loraine June Green, age 96, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, March 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Carol Marie Urban, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, March 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Lyle Wood Grosjean, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, March 1. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Timothy James Olave, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, March 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kimberly Irene Howard, age 62, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, March 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jason David Harwell, age 33, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, March 9. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

