Death notices for Feb. 3-28

North County death notices

Roxana Taylor, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Richard Bryant, age 77, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Dianna Johnson, age 61, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Melinda Berg-Roark, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Katharine Allene Ellis, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jamie Shores, age 53, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Jamie was born in Norwalk. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gerald David Main, age 82, of Bradley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Willard John Strong, age 100, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Terry Franklin Keller, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 27. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert James Wilkins Jr., age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses

Robert John Earle, age 85, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 24. Robert was born in Templeton. In the care of Chapel of the Roses

Judith Ann Giddle, age 83, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media