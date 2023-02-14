Death notices for Feb. 5-10

North County death notices

– North County death notices Feb. 5-10, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Hortense Mendoza, age 78, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Feb. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Clive Rupert, age 61, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

James William Wilmore, age 79, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media