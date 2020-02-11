Death notices for Feb. 6-9

–Death notices for Feb. 6-9, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Salvador De Alba Jimenez (74) a San Miguel resident passed away on Feb. 9, 2020.

Linda Sue Parlet (67) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Feb.6, 2020.

Phillip L. Kelly (87) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related