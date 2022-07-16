Death notices for for July 9-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 9-14. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial and Chapel of the Roses:

Ralph P. Klages, age 93, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 12.

Mary Jo Ellis, age 77, of Los Osos, passed away on Thursday, July 14.

Beverly Long, age 91, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, July 13.

Jan Cassara, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, July 9.

