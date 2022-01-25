Death notices for Jan. 12-22

North County death notices

–Death notices for Jan. 12-21. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Irnest Tretter, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sylvia Stewart age 89 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Chad Sani age 65 a resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on Jan. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service

