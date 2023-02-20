Paso Robles News|Monday, February 20, 2023
Death notices for Jan. 12 – Feb. 14 

Posted: 6:00 am, February 20, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices Jan. 12 – Feb. 14, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Nizana Noto, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Bailey Tra, age 7, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Jean Ann Bronson, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Bruce Alfred Wilson, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Richard Edmond Hand, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Barbara Ann Flanagin, age 88, of Nipomo, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Kelly Dean, age 64, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Edward David Petersen, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Carmen Patricia Kersey, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Carmen was born in Sanger. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery
