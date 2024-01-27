Death notices for Jan. 16 – 23

North County death notices

Karen Riley, age 70, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

William Spencer II, age 75, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Amy Stephens Klupka, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Amy was born in Silver City, New Mexico. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jessie Ann Alexander, age 89, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Patsy C Davis, age 95, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 16. Patsy was born in Los Angeles. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jeanita Ione Wadsworth, age 62, of Templeton, passed away on Jan. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Megan Lee Jewell-Sanders, age 42, of Bakersfield, passed away on Jan. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Grace Lee Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

William Salvador Montijo, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

