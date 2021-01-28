Death notices for Jan. 17-26

–Death notices for Jan. 17-26 courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Munro, age 68, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kari Boyd age 49 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Jan. 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

James Searby, age 63, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Linda West, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Agnus Wisniewski, age 86, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Jan. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Sands, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Thomas Colvard, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ila Phillips, age 73, a resident of Pismo Beach, passed away on Jan. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

