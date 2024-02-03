Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 3, 2024
Death notices for Jan. 20 – Feb. 1 

North County death notices

  • Albert Schiebelhut, age 98, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Hisako “Chako” Rudy, age 83, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Choy Jung, age 86, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Ruth Marie Gibaut, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Joyce St. J. Tew, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Roy Rudolph Bertsch, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Bonnie Fay Chordas, age 74, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
