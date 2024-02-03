Death notices for Jan. 20 – Feb. 1

North County death notices

Albert Schiebelhut, age 98, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Hisako “Chako” Rudy, age 83, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Choy Jung, age 86, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ruth Marie Gibaut, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 24. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Joyce St. J. Tew, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Roy Rudolph Bertsch, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Bonnie Fay Chordas, age 74, of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

