Death notices for Jan. 21 – Feb. 28

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Jan. 21 – Feb. 28, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Dorothy Martin, age 97, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Feb. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dolores Buckholz, age 94, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Feb. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Steven Trester, age 58, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Norton, age 59, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Clariss Testerman, age 100, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

William Herbert Moore Jr., age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Antoinette Marie Anderson, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Click for service information.

Mary Veronica Kravchenko, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jerold Dean Bryant, age 57, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

David Eugene Orr, age 97, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Richard Allen Pettit, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jeffry Alan Goettig, age 65, of Ridgecrest, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

George Edward Tetu III, age 75, of Bradley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

