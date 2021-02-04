Death notices for Jan. 22- Feb. 1

Richard Newman, age 63, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

William Bernard, age 66, a resident of Pismo Beach, passed away on Feb. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Rolf Erikson, age 58, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Helen Duke, age 91, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Adele Frey, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Linda Jackson, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Othmar Herbert Walter, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

