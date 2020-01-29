Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 29, 2020
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for Jan. 24-28
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for Jan. 24-28 

Posted: 4:00 am, January 29, 2020 by News Staff

obituaries death notices paso robles kuehl nicolay

Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

–Death notices for Jan. 24-28, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

  • Harry William Grant, (70) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
  • David Robert Tillman, (59) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 26,2020.
  • Nila Joyce McCornack, (85) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.
  • Leo Otto Levisay, (89) a Creston resident, passed away on Jan 27, 2020.

 

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,804 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.