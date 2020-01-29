Death notices for Jan. 24-28

–Death notices for Jan. 24-28, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Harry William Grant, (70) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.

David Robert Tillman, (59) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 26,2020.

Nila Joyce McCornack, (85) a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.

Leo Otto Levisay, (89) a Creston resident, passed away on Jan 27, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

