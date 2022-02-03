Paso Robles News|Friday, February 4, 2022
Death notices for Jan. 27-30 

obituaries paso roblesNorth County death notices

–Death notices for Jan. 27-30. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • James Pashone age 84 a resident of Cayucos passed away on Jan. 30, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Benoit age 89 a resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on Jan. 27, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

