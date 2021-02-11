Death notices for Jan. 30-Feb. 7

–Death notices for Jan. 30 – Feb. 7 courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Marcia Kimbrell, age 73, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Feb. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ronald Blackwell, age 59, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Frank Giuffreda, age 71, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Michael Smith, age 52, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Robert Vandegrift, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bhagwatiben Panchal, age 84, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dennis Ruscki, age 70, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Karen Frickel, age 76, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Feb. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sandra Alverson, age 74, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Feb. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

