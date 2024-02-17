Death notices for Jan. 31 – Feb. 12

North County death notices

Robert Mapel, age 51, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Virginia Demayo, age 86, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Carl Kundert, age 85, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Cleta Hillygus, age 87, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Feb. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Patrick Sullivan, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

David Cole, age 75, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Lynn Pinard, age 68, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Katharine Allene Ellis, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Cathy Ann Betts, age 77, of Baywood-Los Osos, passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gerald Francis Bales, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

