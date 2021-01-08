Paso Robles News|Friday, January 8, 2021
Death notices for Jan. 4-6 

Posted: 5:55 am, January 8, 2021 by News Staff

–Death notices for Jan. 4-6, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Janet Madonich, age 67, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away on Jan. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Stephen Graves, age 62, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away on Jan. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Anthony Toscano, age 70, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Pamela Douglas-Smart, age 52, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Alice Sol, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Douglas Lawrie, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Zane Jones, age 63, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

