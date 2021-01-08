Death notices for Jan. 4-6

–Death notices for Jan. 4-6, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Janet Madonich, age 67, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away on Jan. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Stephen Graves, age 62, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away on Jan. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Anthony Toscano, age 70, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Pamela Douglas-Smart, age 52, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Alice Sol, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Douglas Lawrie, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Zane Jones, age 63, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related