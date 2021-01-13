Death notices for Jan. 7-12

–Death notices for Jan. 7-12, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Donald Erbstoesser, age 94, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Jan. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Michael Silva, age 68, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Theresa Sollazzo age 100 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Jan. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bruce Love, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ingeborg Meline, age 96, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

