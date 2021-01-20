Death notices for Jan. 8-11

–Death notices for Jan. 8-11, courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Linda Marlene Dietrich, 67, an Atascadero resident, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.

Eric Keith Glidden, 54, a Santa Margarita resident, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

Michael Charles Morris, 62, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

Melecio Rendon-Santiago, 87, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

Monyeen Lee Black, 49, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 11, 2021.

