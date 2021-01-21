Death notices for Jan. 8-20

–Death notices for Jan. 8-20, courtesy Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Scott Kremke, age 65, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Nicole Deyoung, age 38, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away on Jan. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Simone Brunschwiler, age 93, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Jan. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Robert Behnke, age 90, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Harris, age 77, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Webb, age 80, a resident of Santa Margarita passed away on Jan. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Gary Kratochvil, age 69, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on Jan. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

James Montgomery, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Jan. 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Joseph Hafler, age 68, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Imogene Hamlin, age 91, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Jan. 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Carol Ramsey, age 86, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Tina Herrmann, age 53, a resident of California Valley passed away on Jan. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related