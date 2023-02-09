Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7

North County death notices

– North County death notices Dec. 23 – Jan. 31, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Riley Hans Sullivan, age 21, of California, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Carmen Patricia Kersey, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5. Carmen was born in Sanger. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Baby Boy Alvarado, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Anthony Jankowski, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Terry Edward Farrar, age 74, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Burton Atwood Stokes, age 103, of San Miguel, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media